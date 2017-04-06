Friday, March 23 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Curated Cocktails

April 6, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for happy hour at the Museum with signature cocktails, hands-on art activities, special DJ sets, and free admission to the current exhibitions Rimini Protokoll: City as Stage and Bloom Projects Exchange Series: Bean Gilsdorf, Soft Actor.  Part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursdays.

DJ Myster Mause will perform a special set while attendees sip on signature cocktails and participate in hands-on art activities. The Museum is open late so attendees will also be encouraged to explore MCASB’s current exhibitions.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 6, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
 
 
 