Curated Cocktails
October 5, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Join us for happy hour at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara with signature cocktails, hands-on art activities, special DJ sets, and free admission to the exhibition Guatemala from 33,000 km: Contemporary Art from 1960 – Present. Part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursdays.
Event Details
- Starts: October 5, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.mcasantabarbara.org/