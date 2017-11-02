Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:24 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 

Curated Cocktails

November 2, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for happy hour at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara with signature cocktails, hands-on art activities, special DJ sets, and free admission to the exhibition Guatemala from 33,000 km: Contemporary Art from 1960 – Present. Part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursdays.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 2, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
 
 
 