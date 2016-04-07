Calendar » Curated Cocktails: Beyond 2 Degrees

April 7, 2016 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! $5 specialty cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland’s resident mixologist Chris Burmeister, themed art activities in our Art Lab, & a special set by DJ Blasko. Part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursdays.



FREE ADMISSION to the current exhibition, Beyond 2º.



Featured partner organization: Community Environmental Council (CEC)



Join us for the 6 pm discussion: Sigrid Wright, “One Earth. One Climate.”

Community Environmental Council (CEC) Executive Director and CEO talks about real life solutions in areas with the biggest impact on climate change (energy, transportation, and food systems) and how they manifest in the current initiatives of CEC: Go Solar, Ditch Plastic, Eat Local, Drive Less and Choose Electric.