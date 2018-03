Calendar » Curated Cocktails: Biblioholidaze

December 4, 2014 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM

Join us for after hours at the museum! MCASB is hosting Curated Cocktails: Biblioholidaze, with $5 signature cocktails created by Outpost at The Goodland's resident mixologist Chris Burmeister, inspired by our current exhibition Requiem for the Bibliophile. Holiday tunes remixed by DJ Darla Bea, with free art activities and educational tours available upon request.