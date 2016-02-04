Curated Cocktails: Dark Desires
February 4, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! $5 specialty cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland’s resident mixologist Chris Burmeister, themed art activities in our Art Lab, & a set of love songs by DJ Darla Bea.
FREE ADMISSION to the current exhibitions: Tam Van Tran, Aikido Dream and Bloom Projects: Michael DeLucia, Appearance Preserving Simplification.
Part of Downtown Santa Barbara's 1st Thursdays.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Telegraph Brewing Co., The Goodland Hotel
- Starts: February 4, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: FREE, Drinks $5
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Sponsors: Telegraph Brewing Co., The Goodland Hotel