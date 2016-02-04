Calendar » Curated Cocktails: Dark Desires

February 4, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm



Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! $5 specialty cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland’s resident mixologist Chris Burmeister, themed art activities in our Art Lab, & a set of love songs by DJ Darla Bea.



FREE ADMISSION to the current exhibitions: Tam Van Tran, Aikido Dream and Bloom Projects: Michael DeLucia, Appearance Preserving Simplification.



Part of Downtown Santa Barbara's 1st Thursdays.

