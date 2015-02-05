Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Curated Cocktails: Drunk in Love

February 5, 2015 from 6PM - 8PM

Join us for after hours at the Museum! MCASB is offering $5 signature cocktails created by Outpost at The Goodland's resident mixologist Chris Burmeister. FREE tours of the current exhibitions Out of the Great Wide Open and Bloom Projects: Conrad Ruiz, Knuckles and Bubbles. Featuring special DJ set.


PLUS: 2-4-1 Drink Specials for Artist Society members in honor of Artist Development Month!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 5, 2015 6PM - 8PM
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
 
 
 