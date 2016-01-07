Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Curated Cocktails: High Hopes

January 7, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! $5 themed cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland’s resident mixologist Chris Burmeister, fun art activities, & a special set by DJ Manny Magneto. FREE tours of the current exhibitions: Tam Van Tran, Aikido Dream and Bloom Projects: Michael DeLucia, Appearance Preserving Simplification.


Special thanks to: Outpost at the Goodland and Telegraph Brewing Company.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 7, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
 
 
 