Curated Cocktails: Lucid Dreams
December 3, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! $5 themed cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland’s resident mixologist Chris Burmeister, fun art activities, & a special set of hand-selected house grooves by DJ SkyPounce. FREE tours of the current exhibitions: Tam Van Tran, Aikido Dream and Bloom Projects: Michael DeLucia,Appearance Preserving Simplification.
Special thanks to: Outpost at the Goodland and Telegraph Brewing Company.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Goodland, Telegraph Brewing Co.
- Starts: December 3, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: FREE, Drinks $5
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Sponsors: The Goodland, Telegraph Brewing Co.