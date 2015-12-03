Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:58 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Curated Cocktails: Lucid Dreams

December 3, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! $5 themed cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland’s resident mixologist Chris Burmeister, fun art activities, & a special set of hand-selected house grooves by DJ SkyPounce. FREE tours of the current exhibitions: Tam Van Tran, Aikido Dream and Bloom Projects: Michael DeLucia,Appearance Preserving Simplification.


Special thanks to: Outpost at the Goodland and Telegraph Brewing Company.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Goodland, Telegraph Brewing Co.
  • Starts: December 3, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: FREE, Drinks $5
  • Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
