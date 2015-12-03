Calendar » Curated Cocktails: Lucid Dreams

December 3, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! $5 themed cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland’s resident mixologist Chris Burmeister, fun art activities, & a special set of hand-selected house grooves by DJ SkyPounce. FREE tours of the current exhibitions: Tam Van Tran, Aikido Dream and Bloom Projects: Michael DeLucia,Appearance Preserving Simplification.



Special thanks to: Outpost at the Goodland and Telegraph Brewing Company.