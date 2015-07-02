Calendar » CURATED COCKTAILS: PSYCHOSEXUAL ZOMBIES

July 2, 2015 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! Warm bodies and cold drinks... it's a no brainer!

MCASB is offering $5 signature cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland's resident mixologist, Chris Burmeister. FREE tours of the current exhibition,Teen Paranormal Romance, art activities, treats from Whole Foods, and a special set by DJ Darla Bea.

Presented in conjunction with Downtown Santa Barbara's 1st Thursdays.