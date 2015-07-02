Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

CURATED COCKTAILS: PSYCHOSEXUAL ZOMBIES

July 2, 2015 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Join us for Happy Hour at the Museum! Warm bodies and cold drinks... it's a no brainer!

 

MCASB is offering $5 signature cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland's resident mixologist, Chris Burmeister. FREE tours of the current exhibition,Teen Paranormal Romance, art activities, treats from Whole Foods, and a special set by DJ Darla Bea.

 

Presented in conjunction with Downtown Santa Barbara's 1st Thursdays.

 

Event Details

  • Starts: July 2, 2015 7:00PM - 9:00PM
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
 
 
 