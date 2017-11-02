Curatorial Walkthrough with Sacred Art in the Age of Contact Co-Curator Diva Zumaya
November 2, 2017 from 5:30 PM - 6:15 PM
Join co-curator Diva Zumaya for a walkthrough of Sacred Art in the Age of Contact. The walkthrough will focus on key objects that highlight the themes that permeate the exhibition: devotion, ritual, materiality and persistence.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 2, 2017 5:30 PM - 6:15 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: 136 East De la Guerra Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/curatorial-walkthrough-with-sacred-art-in-the-age-of-contact-co-curator-diva-zumaya/