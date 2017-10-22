Calendar » Curatorial Walkthrough with Sacred Art in the Age of Contact Curators Diva Zumaya and Maggie Bell

October 22, 2017 from 2:00pm - 2:45pm

Join curators Diva Zumaya and Margaret Bell for a walkthrough of Sacred Art in the Age of Contact. The walkthrough will focus on key objects that highlight the themes that permeate the exhibition: devotion, ritual, materiality and persistence.