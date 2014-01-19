Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture: Beth Gates-Warren

January 19, 2014 from 2:00PM

Beth Gates Warren discusses her recent publication Artful Lives: Edward Weston, Margrethe Mather, and the Bohemians of Los Angeles produced by the J. Paul Getty Museum. This publication grew out of the research that Ms. Warren conducted as curator of the SBMA-sponsored exhibition, Margrethe Mather & Edward Weston: A Passionate Collaboration, on view in 2003. Beth Gates-Warren is the founder of the photography department at Sotheby’s, where she served as its Director for 20 years.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.