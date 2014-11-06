Curator’s Choice Lecture: Carol Armstrong
The Matter of Still Life
Renowned art historian and critic, Carol Armstrong teaches and writes about 19th-century French painting, the history of photography, art criticism, feminist theory, and the representation of gender in art and visual culture at Yale University. In this lecture, Armstrong looks closely at a wide range of still life paintings to flesh out the multivalence of materiality expressed through this traditional category of vanitas.
Mary Craig Auditorium
