Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture: Carol Armstrong

November 6, 2014 from 5:30 pm

The Matter of Still Life

Renowned art historian and critic, Carol Armstrong teaches and writes about 19th-century French painting, the history of photography, art criticism, feminist theory, and the representation of gender in art and visual culture at Yale University. In this lecture, Armstrong looks closely at a wide range of still life paintings to flesh out the multivalence of materiality expressed through this traditional category of vanitas.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free for SBMA Members and Students/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

