Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture: Charles Brock

December 13, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7 pm

Inspired by his teacher Robert Henri’s credo of “Art for Life’s Sake,” George Bellows strove to make his paintings as capacious as life itself. Nowhere is this ambition more evident than in his winter views which run the gamut from pleasant scenes of leisure to harsh depictions of urban labor. In these remarkable paintings Bellows transmuted the substance of snow into the substance of paint.

Image: George Wesley Bellows, “Blue Snow, The Battery,” 1910. Oil on canvas. Columbus Museum of Art. Museum purchase with funds provided by the Howald Fund.