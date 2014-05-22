Curator’s Choice Lecture: Francis M. Naumann Not the Mama of Dada: Beatrice Wood’s Early Career in N
This lecture by renowned Dada scholar Francis M. Naumann traces Beatrice Wood's early artistic career and involvement with the New York Dada community. Exploring her significant relationships with collectors Walter and Louise Arensberg, artist Marcel Duchamp, writer and diplomat Henri-Pierre Roché, and others, Naumann contextualizes the formative experiences that shaped Wood’s unique persona and art.
Mary Craig Auditorium
- Starts: May 22, 2014 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art