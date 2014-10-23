Curator’s Choice Lecture: Jorge Pardo
Image: Jorge Pardo, Untitled (Sea Urchin), 2012. Aluminum, molded Plexiglas, canvas, electrical cords, light bulb. SBMA, Museum Purchase with funds provided by The Museum Contemporaries and the 20th Century Art Quasi Endowment Fund.
Artist Jorge Pardo is known for sculptures and large-scale installations that deftly straddle art, design, and architecture—challenging the conventional boundaries of these realms as well as the protocols of the museum exhibition. In conjunction with the Contemporary/Modern: Selections from the Permanent Collection exhibition, which features Pardo’s colossal lamp sculpture Untitled (Sea Urchin) (2012), the lecture is a special opportunity to hear the artist reflect on his work and process.
Mary Craig Auditorium
Free for SBMA Members and Students/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: October 23, 2014 5:30 pm
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/