Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture: Jorge Pardo

October 23, 2014 from 5:30 pm



Image: Jorge Pardo, Untitled (Sea Urchin), 2012. Aluminum, molded Plexiglas, canvas, electrical cords, light bulb. SBMA, Museum Purchase with funds provided by The Museum Contemporaries and the 20th Century Art Quasi Endowment Fund.

Artist Jorge Pardo is known for sculptures and large-scale installations that deftly straddle art, design, and architecture—challenging the conventional boundaries of these realms as well as the protocols of the museum exhibition. In conjunction with the Contemporary/Modern: Selections from the Permanent Collection exhibition, which features Pardo’s colossal lamp sculpture Untitled (Sea Urchin) (2012), the lecture is a special opportunity to hear the artist reflect on his work and process.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free for SBMA Members and Students/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

