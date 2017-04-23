Curator’s Choice Lecture: Katherine Roeder
Moving Images and Wordless Books: Mapping David Wiesner’s Network of Influences
Drawing upon everything from epic westerns and 1950’s sci-fi, to the precise compositions of Kubrick and Hitchcock, David Wiesner’s books commingle the visual language of cinema with the narrative dynamism of wordless novelists like Frans Masereel and comic book artists such as Jim Steranko and Jack Kirby. This lecture situates the art of David Wiesner within the larger context of sequential narratives, examining the impact of film, comic books and graphic illustration on his work.
Mary Craig Auditorium
Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.
Event Details
