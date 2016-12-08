Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture: Malcolm Warner

December 8, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7 pm

In some ways, the 20th-century movement featured in this exhibition was a reaction against the 19th-century past. Malcolm Warner discusses the main tendencies in British art during the reign of Queen Victoria, from the Pre Raphaelites to the Aesthetic Movement. As well as relating Victorian art to its own time, he describes how it appeared, in retrospect, to the Modernists.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members /$6 Senior Non-Members

