Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture: Miriam Wattles

May 3, 2015 from 2:30 pm

Mastering Light and Darkness: The Art of Kobayashi KIYOCHIKA

One of the last great ukiyo-e (floating world picture) masters of Japan, Kobayashi KIYOCHIKA (1847–1915) is well known for his intense engagement with Western artistic practices in his prints and paintings. Having studied under both Western and Japanese artists, his range and output was astounding. His oeuvre included radical experimentations with light and shadow in Tokyo landscapes, battle scenes of the Sino- and Russo-Japanese wars, biting political satire and militaristic propaganda, as well as paintings and prints that gave a comical twist to traditional themes. Miriam Wattles, professor of Japanese Art History at UC Santa Barbara, focuses on Kiyochika’s paintings and prints from the Museum's permanent collection, highlighting the way he combined dark and light humor in his satirical cartoons and propaganda series.



Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members and Students/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net