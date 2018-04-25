Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture Series: Anthony Hernandez

February 15, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Anthony Hernandez will be speaking about his impressive work and career. Hernandez, a self-taught artist, was born in Los Angeles, California in 1947. He has been exhibiting his work since 1971, when his photographs were included in an exhibition with Lewis Baltz and Terry Wilde at the Pasadena Art Museum, titled “The Crowded Vacancy.” Hernandez won a Higashikawa Prize in 1996 and a Rome Prize from the American Academy in Rome in 1998. He also received a United States Artist Award in 2010 and three National Endowment for the Arts Awards in 1975, 1978, and 1980.

Image: Anthony Hernandez, “Rome #17,” 1999. Inkjet print, ed. 2/5. SBMA, Museum Purchase with funds provided by PhotoFutures. © Anthony Hernandez.