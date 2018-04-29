Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture Series: Ellis Tinios

April 29, 2018 from 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

In this lecture, Dr. Ellis Tinios, from the University of Leeds, England, discusses scenes in the "Kanadehon Chūshingura" "Treasury of the Forty-Seven Royal Retainers"—the most popular play in the kabuki repertoire, which became a fruitful source for prints by three leading "ukiyo-e" (floating world pictures) artists—Utamaro, Kuniyoshi, and Kunisada. Presented in conjunction with the current exhibition "The Loyal League: Images from Japan’s Enduring Tale of Samurai Honor and Revenge," this lecture is supported by the Capital Group Asian Art Lecture Fund and SBMA’s Friends of Asian Art.