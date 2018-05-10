Calendar » Curator’s Choice Lecture Series: Roberta Smith

May 10, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Roberta Smith speaks about her distinguished and esteemed career as co-chief art critic of "The New York Times," which she has written for since 1986. One of America’s best known critics, Smith’s works include numerous reviews for other publications such as "Art Forum," "Art in America," and "Village Voice"; as well as essays for catalogues and monographs, including the featured essay in the Donald Judd Catalogue Raisonné. In 2003, she was the recipient of the Frank Jewett Mather Award from the College Art Association (CAA).