Calendar » Curator’s Choice: William Ewing

October 16, 2014 from 5:30 pm

Landmark: The Fields of Photography: From the Sublime to the Ridiculous

William A. Ewing is a curator, author and museum director whose 40-year career has been split equally on both sides of the Atlantic. Former Director of the Musée de l'Elysée, Lausanne, Switzerland, Ewing speaks about the rich tradition of landscape photography. A book signing of his newest publication Landmark: The Fields of Landscape Photography follows the lecture.

Mary Craig Auditorium.

Free for SBMA Members and Students/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

