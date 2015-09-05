Curators Walk Through of Biomythography: Secret Poetry and Hidden Angers
Guest curators Chris Christion and Jessica Wimbley give an in-depth tour of the exhibitionBiomythography: Secret Poetry and Hidden Angers,where they will discuss the curatorial process, including developing the theme of biomythography, and works in the exhibition.
Christion and Wimbley are both artists/curators based in Southern California. As a curatorial team, Wimbley/Christion develop series of curatorial projects contextualizing the visual arts within “biomythography,” a term coined by poet Audre Lorde, defined as the combination of biography, history and myth. Through biomythography, Wimbley/Christion work as context providers for critical dialectic: addressing the nuances within ever shifting identities and how we experience/create our contemporary world and culture.
For More Information:
Rachel Schmid
[email protected]
(805) 493-3697
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 5, 2015 1:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3544#event