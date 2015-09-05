Calendar » Curators Walk Through of Biomythography: Secret Poetry and Hidden Angers

September 5, 2015 from 1:00pm

Guest curators Chris Christion and Jessica Wimbley give an in-depth tour of the exhibitionBiomythography: Secret Poetry and Hidden Angers,where they will discuss the curatorial process, including developing the theme of biomythography, and works in the exhibition.

Christion and Wimbley are both artists/curators based in Southern California. As a curatorial team, Wimbley/Christion develop series of curatorial projects contextualizing the visual arts within “biomythography,” a term coined by poet Audre Lorde, defined as the combination of biography, history and myth. Through biomythography, Wimbley/Christion work as context providers for critical dialectic: addressing the nuances within ever shifting identities and how we experience/create our contemporary world and culture.

