Curvatures of Form and Space

November 8, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

From the circular temples, domes and amphitheaters of the ancients to the swirling spirals and billowing blooms of the modern masterpiece, architects have used curvilinear forms for both imminently practical and creatively expressive purposes. This multi-media presentation by local architect Kirk Gradin will move 'out of the box' to explore some of the most compelling works of ancient and contemporary architecture employing curvatures of form and space. Free of charge, but donations are appreciated. There will be plenty of time for discussion.