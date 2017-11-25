Calendar » Cuyama Valley Pilgrimage

November 25, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Celebrate this holiday weekend in sustainable style this year with Moonrise Standard and Blue Sky Center. Fellow pilgrims and friends will gather around our community table in the Cuyama Valley this November 25th to indulge and give thanks over seven courses of local, sustainably sourced food and wine. While sharing a meal is an intimate and important connection, we spark careful conversations on the future of food and why it matters today. Chef Derek Christensen of Moonrise Standard will highlight and pair Central California’s impressive collection of organic farms, vineyards, and producers through refreshing, comforting cuisine. Overnight lodging is available at Blue Sky Center’s beautiful Shelton Huts and bell tents available through HipCamp.