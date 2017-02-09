Calendar » Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable to feature cybersecurity, hacking expert

February 9, 2017 from 8:00 am

EVENT: “Cybersecurity 2017: Or, you’ve been hacked and you don’t know it!”

TO REGISTER: Contact Cheryl Ebner at [email protected] or 805-968-1282.

SPEAKER: Ken May, CEO of Ventura-based Swift Chip, and a Certified Ethical Hacker and an Information Security and Compliance Auditor.

TOPIC: What kind of security threats are lurking in cyberspace, how businesses may be vulnerable to them, and how businesses can protect themselves.

For more information on Swift Chip, visit www.swiftchipinc.com. To contact Ken May, call 866-226-2008 or email him at [email protected]