Calendar » Cycle For CASA with ClassCyc Fitness

September 13, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

ClassCyc Fitness will be celebrating the opening of its Studio with a “fun-“ raiser to honor CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), the Santa Barbara County nonprofit that provides advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. ClassCyc will be holding an open-house party on Thursday, September 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Come enjoy food and wine among spin bikes and boxing gloves and enter a raffle for the chance to win prizes from local stores and business. All proceeds benefit CASA.

ClassCyc Fitness was started as an exercise studio to improve the mind as well as the body. The Studio offers indoor cycling for cardio and boxing classes for strength and coordination. All fitness levels are welcomed and encouraged.