CycleMAYnia Family Bike Parade

May 14, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Family Bike Parade to Celebrate Mother’s Day • Sunday, May 14 • 2PM

Kids & parents, decorate your bikes & join the parade. Prizes for family themes, bike decorations, & more. Goodies for moms • Paseo Nuevo Mall at De la Guerra St.