Calendar » D-Day Remembrance Lunch & Program

June 6, 2017 from 11:30am - 1:00pm

Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) for a special event to remember D-Day. Several local veterans who were involved in D-Day will be honored at the luncheon. The program will feature a screening of one episode of “Band of Brothers,” the HBO mini-series about the story of Easy Company of the US Army 101st Airborne division and their mission in WWII Europe from Operation Overlord through V-J Day.

Please RSVP to Carmen Munoz at [email protected] or by calling (805) 568-0020.