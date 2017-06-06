Friday, March 23 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

D-Day Remembrance Lunch & Program

June 6, 2017 from 11:30am - 1:00pm

Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) for a special event to remember D-Day. Several local veterans who were involved in D-Day will be honored at the luncheon. The program will feature a screening of one episode of “Band of Brothers,” the HBO mini-series about the story of Easy Company of the US Army 101st Airborne division and their mission in WWII Europe from Operation Overlord through V-J Day.   

Please RSVP to Carmen Munoz at [email protected] or by calling (805) 568-0020.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation
  • Starts: June 6, 2017 11:30am - 1:00pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Santa Barbara Veteran’s Memorial Building, 112 W Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.pcvf.org
  • Sponsors: Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation
 
 
 