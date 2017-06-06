D-Day Remembrance Lunch & Program
Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) for a special event to remember D-Day. Several local veterans who were involved in D-Day will be honored at the luncheon. The program will feature a screening of one episode of “Band of Brothers,” the HBO mini-series about the story of Easy Company of the US Army 101st Airborne division and their mission in WWII Europe from Operation Overlord through V-J Day.
Please RSVP to Carmen Munoz at [email protected] or by calling (805) 568-0020.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation
- Starts: June 6, 2017 11:30am - 1:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Santa Barbara Veteran’s Memorial Building, 112 W Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.pcvf.org
- Sponsors: Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation