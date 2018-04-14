Calendar » D. Joshua Taylor, Host of the popular PBS Series, Genealogy Roadshow presents at The Annual Genealog

April 14, 2018 from 8:00am - 4:00pm

D. Joshua Taylor, Host of the popular PBS Series, Genealogy Roadshow presents at The Annual Genealogy Seminar in Santa Barbara.



The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Annual Genealogy Seminar, will take place on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State. Seminar hours 8:30am-4pm. Doors open at 7:45am



Members $40, non-members $50. Optional boxed lunch is available for $12. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged at [email protected]



For more than 20 years Joshua has been discovering – and sharing – the incredible connections that can be made through genealogy and family history. As host of the popular series Genealogy Roadshow (PBS) he crisscrosses the United States – solving longstanding family history mysteries and uncovering genealogical treasures at every turn. Since February 2016, Joshua has been the President of the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B), America’s second oldest genealogical organization, headquartered in New York City.



An avid genealogist, Joshua has traced his own roots from Boston, Massachusetts to Bombay, India (and nearly everywhere in-between). He is also a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and serves as the President of the Federation of Genealogical Societies, an organization dedicated to supporting the needs of genealogical organizations throughout the United States.



A popular speaker and author, Joshua frequently shares insights relating to family history and genealogy with audiences throughout the world. He believes family history and genealogy should be about more than just names, dates, and documents, but should instead tell the stories of our ancestors and the extraordinary lives they led.



Seminar topics will include:

Bridging the Gap: Finding Ancestors in the US between 1780 - 1830



Have you lost an ancestor between 1780 and 1830? Often connecting our ancestors to colonists can be quite a task, learn how to employ probate, land, census, tax, and other compiled records to help bridge the gap.



Successful Searching Online: Clustering for Genealogists



Effective Internet searching cannot be complete without clustering. Learn how to limit your search engine results to websites that will be beneficial to you without having to scroll through thousands of results! Strong emphasis is put on learning and using “Yippy,” and other search engines.



New Tools and Ideas in Research



The field of genealogy is constantly changing and evolving. Each day new techniques, resources, and tools are developed to assist in the quest for one’s ancestors. Learn technological developments (including gadgets and gizmos); newly discovered resources for genealogical research and more.



Putting it Together: A Case Study



Follow a family from the early 1800s to the early 1900s as they migrated from Pennsylvania to Idaho Watch as records from the home (family bibles and letters) are combined with newspapers, tax records, census records, cemetery records, family files, and other records to compile the family.

For more info contact: [email protected] or view the seminar flyer at http://sbgen.org/upload/files/11finalseminarflyer2nddraft-1.pdf

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438