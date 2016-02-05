Daddy Daughter Dance
February 5, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We invite all fathers (grandpas are welcome too!) to bring their daughters and enjoy an evening especially for them with Dessert Buffet, DJ & Dancing, Keepsake Photo, Valentine Making Station, Raffles and Prizes.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Uriah Venegas, Children's & Youth Ministries Director and Suzy Dobreski, Director of Early School
February 5, 2016 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: $40.00 per family
- Location: El Montecito Presbyterian Church at 1455 East Valley Road in the Parish Hall Ballroom
- Website: http://www.lelmopres.org
