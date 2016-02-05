Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Daddy Daughter Dance

February 5, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

We invite all fathers (grandpas are welcome too!) to bring their daughters and enjoy an evening especially for them with Dessert Buffet, DJ & Dancing, Keepsake Photo, Valentine Making Station, Raffles and Prizes.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Uriah Venegas, Children's & Youth Ministries Director and Suzy Dobreski, Director of Early School
  • Starts: February 5, 2016 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: $40.00 per family
  • Location: El Montecito Presbyterian Church at 1455 East Valley Road in the Parish Hall Ballroom
  • Website: http://www.lelmopres.org
  • Sponsors: Uriah Venegas, Children's & Youth Ministries Director and Suzy Dobreski, Director of Early School
 
 
 