Calendar » Daedalus Quartet

April 17, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Since winning the top prize in the Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2001, the Daedalus Quartet has impressed critics and audiences with the security, technical finish, interpretive unity, and sheer gusto of its performances. The group has performed in many of the world’s leading musical venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Mozarteum in Salzburg. The program includes "'Harp' Quartet (Op. 74)" from Beethoven’s middle period, "String Quartet Op. 1, No. 3" by Haydn, and Leoš Janácek’s "String Quartet No. 1, 'Kreutzer Sonata'” (inspired by Tolstoy’s novella The Kreutzer Sonata, which was inspired by Beethoven’s "Violin Sonata No. 9."