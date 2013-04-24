Calendar » Dakota 38

April 24, 2013 from 6:00pm

Native spiritual leader Jim Miller and a group of riders retraced the 330-mile route on horseback from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota to arrive at the hanging site of 38 Dakota ancestors on the anniversary of their execution ordered by President Lincoln. This is the story of their journey- the blizzards they endure, the Native and Non-Native communities that house and feed them along the way as well as the dark history they wipe away.