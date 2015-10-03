Calendar » Dale Russakoff - The Prize: Who’s in Charge of America’s Schools?

October 3, 2015 from 3pm

Dale Russakoff is a veteran reporter who spent 28 years atThe Washington Post covering education, presidential campaigns and social politics. Russakoff examines a highly publicized strategy to create a model for national education reform in Newark, N.J. Initiated by then-Mayor Cory Booker and Governor Chris Christie, the cause failed, despite receiving $100 million pledge from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Russakoff looks at the plan’s shortcomings and reveals a cautionary tale for those who care about the state of America’s schools.

