Calendar » DamNation Screening hosted by the CCWC

July 30, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00pm

The Carpinteria Creek Watershed Coalition will host a FREE (suggested donation of $5.00) screening of DamNation at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria on Wednesday July 30th at 7:00pm.

This powerful film explores the change in our national attitude about dams; from pride in the engineering wonders of large dams to the growing awareness of their harm on human life and the

health of our rivers. Come learn about the local efforts of the Carpinteria Creek Watershed Coalition and support our efforts through seeing this great film.



The film screening will be in place of the quarterly evening community presentation. The next evening

presentation will be on Thursday October 16th, 2014. Check out the Coalition’s website for more details carpinteriacreek.org.