Calendar » Dan Buettner and David McLain

April 15, 2019 from 7:3opm

The Search for Longevity



$20 - $35 : General Public

$10 : UCSB Students (Current student ID required)

$10 : All Students (Student ID required for high school age and up)



“Few people bring the unique perspective to this mess of questions [about happiness] like Dan Buettner.” The Atlantic



When it comes to what it takes to live a long, happy life, most people are misguided or just plain wrong. So what really works? Bestselling Blue Zones author Dan Buettner and award-winning photographer David McLain wanted to find out. They’ve spent two decades studying the lifestyles of the happiest, healthiest and oldest people on earth, from the Silk Road to the Mayan ruins, the Great Barrier Reef and the jungles of the Amazon. From food, family and staying active to, yes, drinking red wine, Buettner and McLain will share the secrets to living longer and better lives.



Books by Dan Buettner will be available for purchase and signing, courtesy of Chaucer's