Calendar » Dan Zanes and Friends

May 6, 2012 from 3:00 PM

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents: Dan Zanes and Friends Dubbed the “king of the kiddie rock scene” (Time Out NY Kids), Dan Zanes, a veteran rocker from The Del Fuegos, has made his mark with albums beloved by kids and their hip parents alike. He returns by popular demand to play songs from his newest, critically acclaimed CD, Little Nut Tree For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535