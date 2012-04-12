Calendar » Dance and Advertising: How Does It Affect You?

April 12, 2012 from 4:00 p.m.

n this lecture and demonstration, Carla Walter, an associ¬ate professor in CLU’s School of Management, exposes the ways in which dance in advertising affects consumers – often unknowingly. Her new book “Black Social Dance in Television Advertising: An Analytical History” shows how dance is used to connect consumers to brands. Audience members at the event will be encouraged, though not required, to participate in dance to illustrate silent links between movement and affect.