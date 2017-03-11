Dance & Art for Children
March 11, 2017 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Janice Staab will lead children through contemporary and street dance style movements that explore our connection to the cultural aspects of the earth and sea. Children will be encouraged to create their own cultural dance movements that express how they feel about the world around them. Janice grew up in Hawaii and specializes in environmental education.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Free
- Location: MCC Lounge Multicultural Center, Isla Vista, CA 93117