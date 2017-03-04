Calendar » Dance Lompoc

March 4, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau invites you to their “Dancing with the Stars” style fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event will benefit the Chamber and five other local non-profit organizations chosen by the participating dancers. The participants are working with professional dance instructors and they will compete for the mirror ball trophy and the title of “Lompoc Valley Star,” all while raising money for their selected non-profit. Each dollar donated in their name counts as a vote, and for every ticket sold, $5 will go toward the selected dancer and their non-profit. The dance studios that are providing professional instruction are Garcia Dance Studio, Lompoc School of Dance and The Alley Project.



The non-profit organizations that have been selected are Coast Valley Treatment Centers, Valley Haven Adult Day Program, Lompoc Civic Theatre, Companion Animal Placement Assistance (CAPA) and the Lompoc Theatre Project. Our “stars” include Lompoc City Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne, local business owner Scott Reardon, Education Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Dr. Niki Sandoval, and community members Masson Blow and Charles Sommer.



Our event will be held on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017 at the Anderson Recreation Center. It will feature a prime rib dinner, wine and beer, a silent auction and seating for over 200. Tickets are now available at the Chamber office at 111 South I Street or online here. They are $65 per person, or $75 per person with VIP seating and a listing as co-host in the event program.

If you would like further information about the event, or if you would be interested in donating or attending, please call the Chamber at 805.736.4567 or email [email protected]



Your support of this event benefits one or more of the different charities and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce. The chamber uses these resources to give back to the community by promoting member businesses and community events. Please contact us with any questions.