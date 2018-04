Calendar » Dance to SoulBiscuit to benefit Rwanda

August 10, 2013 from 7:00pm - 12:00

Bell-bottoms and Love Beads optional. Please join us and dance to the soul funk sound of SoulBiscuit. Your suggested $10.00 donation will help support two co-operatives in Rwanda that have vowed never to genocide. Minimum age is 21. A groovy time will be had by all.