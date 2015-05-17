Calendar » Dance: Up Close and Cultural

May 17, 2015 from 3:00pm

Catch this family friendly sneak-peek performance of Santa Barbara's own American Dance & Music Performance Group ahead of their New Vic Theater Season on May 22nd and 23rd. Enjoy exceptional dancers in captivating excerpts from new and repertory works, including two premieres. Live music. Kids are invited to participate in a movement activity onstage. Wheelchair accessible. A reception follows with refreshment for all. FREE. Visit adam-bsb.org or call (805) 450-7535 for more information.