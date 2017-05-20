Calendar » Dances from the Middle East with Cris! Basimah

May 20, 2017 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

Come learn dances from the Middle East featuring line dances and Egyptian Folk steps in this fun and interactive workshop with Cris! Basimah. Children will be encouraged to forge connections with their own bodies as they engage in this cross-cultural exchange. Cris is the director of the UCSB Middle Eastern Ensemble Dance Company.