Dances of Universal Peace

March 19, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Come join us for the Dances of Universal Peace!

This is a participatory, nondenominational, heart-opening practice of honoring the beautiful messages contained in the world's spiritual traditions through singing and circle dancing to sacred phrases. The words, melodies, meanings of the sacred phrases, and the movements -- which are simple -- are taught. No experience or partner is needed. All ages and all mobility levels are welcome.

(For the comfort of those who are chemically sensitive, please refrain from wearing scented products.)