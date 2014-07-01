Calendar » Dances Through Time

July 1, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 12:45 pm



Image courtesy of The New York Baroque Dance Company

Participants of the Santa Barbara Historical Dance Workshop, produced by The New York Baroque Dance Company at UCSB, bring historical dances out of the studio and onto the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for a 45-minute lunchtime performance.



Internationally acclaimed Richard Powers and his students―both professional and vintage dancers―will demonstrate waltz variations from the 19th century that are rarely seen today. Powers will speak about the unique aspects of the dance and then the students will perform variations which were all the rage across Europe. In addition, Bruno Benne, visiting guest artist from Paris, will demonstrate the Beauchamps Sarabande―a dance style at the root of what has grown into the classical French tradition and so beautifully captured in the paintings of Degas.

Guest artists from The New York Baroque Dance Company Justin Coates, Carly Fox Horton, and Alexis Silver will perform in 18th-century costume, making a visual link between dance and the paintings and sculpture of the period, on view at SBMA.

The New York Baroque Dance Company directed by Catherine Turocy is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. It is the leading historical dance company in the United States and has performed in Europe, Asia, Mexico and Canada. More information at www.nybaroquedance.org.

Museum Front Steps

Free