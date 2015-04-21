Daniel J. Levitin
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3161 or (805) 893-3535
Presented in Association with the SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind
The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload
Event Sponsors: Marcia & John Mike Cohen
Tues, April 21, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall
“Levitin’s insights into sleep, time, socializing and decision-making are profound.” San Jose Mercury News
The information age is drowning us with an unprecedented deluge of data. At the same time, we’re expected to make more – and faster – decisions about our lives than ever before. No wonder, then, that the average American reports frequently losing car keys, missing appointments and feeling worn out by the effort required to keep up. Combining cutting-edge neuroscience and cognitive psychology with practical advice, Dr. Daniel Levitin shares deep insights about how the human mind works and ways we can manage our lives better for a more satisfying and successful life. Levitin is the author of the New York Times No. 1 best-seller This Is Your Brain on Music. He is the James McGill Professor of Psychology, Behavioural Neuroscience, and Music at McGill University in Montreal.
Books will be available for purchase and signing
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 21, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $5.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3161