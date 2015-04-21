Calendar » Daniel J. Levitin

April 21, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3161 or (805) 893-3535

Presented in Association with the SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind

Daniel J. Levitin

The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload

Event Sponsors: Marcia & John Mike Cohen

Tues, April 21, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“Levitin’s insights into sleep, time, socializing and decision-making are profound.” San Jose Mercury News



The information age is drowning us with an unprecedented deluge of data. At the same time, we’re expected to make more – and faster – decisions about our lives than ever before. No wonder, then, that the average American reports frequently losing car keys, missing appointments and feeling worn out by the effort required to keep up. Combining cutting-edge neuroscience and cognitive psychology with practical advice, Dr. Daniel Levitin shares deep insights about how the human mind works and ways we can manage our lives better for a more satisfying and successful life. Levitin is the author of the New York Times No. 1 best-seller This Is Your Brain on Music. He is the James McGill Professor of Psychology, Behavioural Neuroscience, and Music at McGill University in Montreal.



Books will be available for purchase and signing