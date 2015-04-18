Calendar » Danish Modern

April 18, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Danish Modern Cultural Cocktail

April 18 at Elverhoj

A cultural cocktail of art, music, specialty drinks and fun one-night-only interactive happenings will take place on Saturday April 18, 5 to 7 pm. The event, titled “Danish Modern: Outside In,” will be held at Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang.

“It will be evening of imaginative and occasionally irreverent fun,” says Elverhoj Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates, “where fine art meets live music, crafts, specialty hors d’oeuvres and an artist conceived installation of infused aquavit for sampling.”

The action will take place both inside and outside the Museum. Musicians Jim Connolly and Anna Abbey will entertain, delivering covers of familiar songs in unexpected arrangements, sometimes using unusual implements as instruments. Tray passed hors d’oeuvres that take their cues from Copenhagen’s NOMA, the “world’s best restaurant,” will be paired with local wines. Artist-designed experiences inspired by the current exhibition “Outside In” include participatory activities.

Guests are invited to view art and history collections, socialize, and enjoy the creative play that redefines what it means to engage with art and Danish culture.

Tickets for are $15 for member, $20 for non-member and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, and aquavit tasting. For more information or reservations, phone 686-1211.

This is the first in a new series of occasional events Elverhoj will be presenting under the title of “Danish Modern.” Many think of furniture design and architecture when picturing modern Danish lifestyle and culture. Yet today, Denmark is perhaps equally famous for food, films, art and sports. In the coming months, Elverhoj will be bringing contemporary Danish culture to the community in various programs for all ages.

Highlights of the evening:

Specialty hors d’oeuvres inspired by new Nordic cuisine

Infused aquavit sampling

Musical iterations by Jim Connolly and Anna Abbey

Local wines

Participatory art experience led by “Outside In” artist Ro Snell

$15 Elverhoj members / $20 Non-Members

21 and older

Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, wine and aquavit tasting.