Danish String Quartet
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3031 or (805) 893-3535
Santa Barbara Debut
Up Close & Musical series in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West sponsored by Dr. Bob Weinman
Tues, Nov 18, 7:00 p.m., Hahn Hall
“The playing was so direct, confident and engrossing I almost forgot to notice that technical matters, like intonation, blending and balance, were impeccable.” The New York Times
With its boundless interpretive and technical talents, matched by an infectious joy for music-making, this group of three Danes and a Norwegian is arguably the hottest string quartet performing today. In demand worldwide by concert and festival presenters, the Danish String Quartet has established a reputation for its integrated sound, flawless intonation and judicious balance. The ensemble currently has a coveted appointment with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s prestigious CMS Two. Program includes the West Coast premiere of a piece written for them by Thomas Agerfeldt Olesen, plus string quartets by Haydn and Beethoven.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: November 18, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $32.00-$10.00
- Location: Hahn Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3031