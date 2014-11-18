Calendar » Danish String Quartet

November 18, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3031 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Danish String Quartet

Up Close & Musical series in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West sponsored by Dr. Bob Weinman

Tues, Nov 18, 7:00 p.m., Hahn Hall

“The playing was so direct, confident and engrossing I almost forgot to notice that technical matters, like intonation, blending and balance, were impeccable.” The New York Times



With its boundless interpretive and technical talents, matched by an infectious joy for music-making, this group of three Danes and a Norwegian is arguably the hottest string quartet performing today. In demand worldwide by concert and festival presenters, the Danish String Quartet has established a reputation for its integrated sound, flawless intonation and judicious balance. The ensemble currently has a coveted appointment with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s prestigious CMS Two. Program includes the West Coast premiere of a piece written for them by Thomas Agerfeldt Olesen, plus string quartets by Haydn and Beethoven.